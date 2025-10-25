Ivanov London tickets

Chris Pine (Star Trek, Wonder Woman) makes his London stage debut in Simon Stone’s bold new adaptation of Chekhov’s Ivanov. Playing a strictly limited run at the Bridge Theatre, book your official tickets to Ivanov today!

About Ivanov

Nikolai has forgotten how to be happy, if he ever was. Burned out and restless, he should be enjoying midlife: a perfect wife, a strong career, a comfortable home. But debts are mounting, his wife Anna is sick, and everything feels like it’s slipping away. Maybe a night at the Lebedevs’ party will shake off the gloom.

As Nikolai stumbles from one social disaster to another, he’s desperate to revive his passion for life. Anna gave up everything for him, even her family, yet he can’t seem to return the happiness she deserves. Nightly parties only make things worse, but staying home means facing how empty he’s become.

When change finally comes, it’s messy, absurd, and impossible to ignore, in the form of an affair. Can Nikolai save his marriage, his career, and his will to live? Or is everything destined to collapse?

It’s worth the applause

Simon Stone is the recipient of an Olivier Award, Drama Desk Award and Obie Award for Yerma. He also received a BAFTA nomination for The Dig.

Chris Pine has starred in 23 films! He played Captain Kirk in the critically acclaimed Star Trek series, and played Steve Trevor in the DC extended universe.

Ivanov cast

Nikolai - Chris Pine

Further casting to be announced.

Ivanov creatives