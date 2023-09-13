Tickets for It's Headed Straight Towards Us are available now!

This comedy is so big, it’s about to erupt! This wacky and hazardous story is a race against time with sky-high stakes! These characters are trapped and one misstep away from a volcano-induced death, but that won’t stop them from trying to get one up on each other!

Join in on the chaos of ancient rivalries, book your tickets for It’s Headed Straight Towards Us at London’s Park Theatre today!

About It’s Headed Straight Towards Us

For ‘bit part’ actor Hugh Delavois (Samuel West) and fading Hollywood bad boy Gary Savage (Rufus Hound), it’s the worst day of their lives, not only are they trapped in a trailer on the side of an active volcano in Iceland, but they’re stuck with each other. Their history (and bitter rivalry) dates all the way back to their college days, and as the film that they are starring in caves in around them, their trailer begins to slip.

The only route out has been demolished by an avalanche, and the only bridge over the ravine has collapsed. Leela, a 21-year-old film runner and purported seismology expert (Nenda Neururer), is stuck with them, and it’s up to her to manage their silly quarrels and make them realise that they may not make it out alive… but the actors are too busy arguing and point-scoring to take any notice.

The cast and creatives of It’s Headed Straight Towards Us

Rufus Hound and Samuel West, both multi-award-winning actors, star in this eccentric, surprisingly heartwarming comedy under the direction of renowned theatre director Rachel Kavanaugh. The writers of It’s Headed Straight Towards Us are British actor-comedians Adrian Edmondson and Nigel Planer, who gained notoriety for their work on the BAFTA-winning cult classic The Young Ones and the TV comedy The Comic Strip Presents.

Book It’s Headed Straight Towards Us tickets now!

Comedy, chaos and life-or-death - It’s Headed Straight Towards Us will have you on the edge of your seat whilst also leaving you breathless with laughter. Book your tickets now!