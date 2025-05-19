Menu
    In Other Words Tickets at the Arcola Theatre, London

    In Other Words

    Matthew Seager’s compelling play returns.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    70 minutes (no interval)
    Performance dates
    19 May – 24 May 2025
    Content
    Content warnings: explores themes associated with advanced stages of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. There will also be some flashing lights.

    Next Available Performances of In Other Words

    TODAY is 10th December 2024

    May 2025

