In Other Words Tickets

Matthew Seagers’s multi-award-winning play In Other Words is returning to the Arcola Theatre for a limited one-week run. This compelling and moving production explores the devastating effects of Alzheimer’s disease and its impact on relationships, examining the power of music, memory, and the nature of enduring love. Don’t miss this heartwarming story of a couple’s love enduring through the battles of Alzheimer’s. Book your tickets now.

About In Other Words

They call it “the incident” now—what happened when they first met. He always said it was part of his “romantic plan,” but they both know that’s rubbish.

The show follows a couple who represent the effects of Alzheimer’s, as they are both connected by the voice of Frank Sinatra and the transformative power of music to help us remember the past, connect with the present, and hope for the future.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

★★★★ “Powerful” – The Sunday Times

★★★★ “Moving” – The Stage

★★★★ “Exquisite” – The Scotsman

★★★★ “Glorious” – Broadway World

★★★★★ “Perfection” – The Upcoming

★★★★★ “Beautiful” – Theatre Weekly

★★★★½ “Stunning” – The Reviews Hub

In Other Words creatives

Writer / Producer - Matthew Seager

- Matthew Seager Director - Andy Routledge

- Andy Routledge Lighting Designer - Will Alder

- Will Alder Sounds Designer - Iida Hägglund

- Iida Hägglund Choreographer - Holly France

- Holly France Technical Stage Manager - Fergus Waldron

- Fergus Waldron Original Design - Paul Brotherston

- Paul Brotherston Producer - Tom Dixon

In Other Words cast

Casting to be announced.