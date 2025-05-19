In Other Words Tickets
Matthew Seagers’s multi-award-winning play In Other Words is returning to the Arcola Theatre for a limited one-week run. This compelling and moving production explores the devastating effects of Alzheimer’s disease and its impact on relationships, examining the power of music, memory, and the nature of enduring love. Don’t miss this heartwarming story of a couple’s love enduring through the battles of Alzheimer’s. Book your tickets now.
About In Other Words
They call it “the incident” now—what happened when they first met. He always said it was part of his “romantic plan,” but they both know that’s rubbish.
The show follows a couple who represent the effects of Alzheimer’s, as they are both connected by the voice of Frank Sinatra and the transformative power of music to help us remember the past, connect with the present, and hope for the future.
Facts and Critical Acclaim
- ★★★★ “Powerful” – The Sunday Times
- ★★★★ “Moving” – The Stage
- ★★★★ “Exquisite” – The Scotsman
- ★★★★ “Glorious” – Broadway World
- ★★★★★ “Perfection” – The Upcoming
- ★★★★★ “Beautiful” – Theatre Weekly
- ★★★★½ “Stunning” – The Reviews Hub
In Other Words creatives
- Writer / Producer - Matthew Seager
- Director - Andy Routledge
- Lighting Designer - Will Alder
- Sounds Designer - Iida Hägglund
- Choreographer - Holly France
- Technical Stage Manager - Fergus Waldron
- Original Design - Paul Brotherston
- Producer - Tom Dixon
In Other Words cast
Casting to be announced.