How To Fight Loneliness London Tickets

How To Fight Loneliness makes its UK premiere at the Park Theatre. Playing a strictly limited run, book your official tickets to the dark and dazzling play by Tony nominee Neil Labute.

About How To Fight Loneliness

‘No Hollywood end to this. No last minute rescue. This… right here… with you… is the best chance I’ve got…’

Jodie and Brad seem like they have it all. The house in the suburbs, the nice car, the fully stocked bar. But when the couple are faced with a devastating crisis, they must enlist the help of a mysterious acquaintance from Jodie’s past.

It’s Worth the Applause

Writer Neil Labute was named one of the winners of the American Academy of Arts and Letters' Arts and Letters Awards in Literature. In 2023 he became a Fellow of the International Association of Theatre Leaders.

Lisa Spirling is the Artistic Director of Theatre503 and the Creative Associate for Eleanor Lloyd Productions.

How To Fight Loneliness Creatives