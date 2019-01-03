Menu
    Horrible Christmas Tickets at the Alexandra Palace Theatre, London

    Horrible Christmas

    It’s a celebration of Christmas in the most wonderful, wildly funny and moving way you’ll ever see!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 5+
    Running time
    1hr 45mins (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    12 December 2024 - 4 January 2025

    gill

    3 January 19

    Great show for adults and kids. Good seats for small ones, cushions provided. Not too scary and good acoustics in the new theatre at Ally Pally. We could hear every word in the songs and spoken parts.

    Maureen Cawdron

    1 January 19

    Very lively and energetic performance, enjoyed especially by the children.

    Horrible Christmas news

    The ‘hidden theatre’ at the Alexandra Palace reopens following a 27 million-pound refurbishment 6/12/2018, 4.09pm

