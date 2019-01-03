Horrible Christmas London tickets

It’s a celebration of Christmas in the most wonderful, funny and moving way you’ll ever see, as Horrible Christmas returns ho-ho-home to Alexandra Palace! Playing a strictly limited festive season, book your official tickets today.

About Horrible Christmas

When Christmas comes under threat from a jolly man dressed in red, it’s up to one young boy to save the day – but can he save Christmas? From Victorian villains to Mediaeval monks, Puritan parties to Tudor treats, join us on a hair-raising adventure through the history of Christmas in the company of Charles Dickens, Oliver Cromwell, King Henry VIII and St Nicholas as they all join forces to save the festive season!

Horrible? It’s great!