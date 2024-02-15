Hir London Tickets

Isaac, the prodigal son, has returned from the brutality of war, only to discover his family home transformed by domestic revolution.

The patriarchy has fallen, and mother Paige has been liberated from an oppressive marriage. Enlisting Isaac’s newly-out transgender sibling as her ally, Paige is now on a crusade to tear apart the old regimes – but in Taylor Mac’s disarmingly funny, strikingly original comedy, annihilating the past doesn’t always free you from it.

More about Hir

Named ‘one of the most exciting theatre artists of our time’ by Time Out New York, Pulitzer and Tony-nominee Taylor Mac has exploded the classic dysfunctional family drama and turned it on its head.

In a revival by critically acclaimed director Steven Kunis, Hir explores a family in transition, forced to build a brave new world out of the pieces of the old.

Praise for Hir

‘A remarkable, audacious, uproarious black comedy with a daring combination of realism and madcap absurdity.’ New York Times on the 2015 production at Playwrights Horizons, Manhattan.

‘Taylor Mac’s Hir is more than a comedy about gender. It proves the potential of theatre.’ The Guardian on the 2017 production at Belvoir Street Theatre, Sydney.

Please Bear In Mind

Hir in London is suitable for ages 14+.

Hir London Creatives