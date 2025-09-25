High Noon London tickets

Emmy and Tony Award-winner Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) and Olivier Award-winner Denise Gough (People, Places & Things) star in the world premiere of High Noon by Oscar Award-winning screenwriter Eric Roth (Forrest Gump). Playing at the Harold Pinter Theatre for a strictly limited run, book your official tickets from Thursday 25th September.

About High Noon

Told in real time, this edge-of-your-seat thriller follows Marshal Will Kane as he hangs up his badge to begin a new life with his bride, Amy Fowler. But when word spreads that outlaw Frank Miller is arriving on the noon train, Kane must choose: walk away with Amy or stay and face the threat alone.

What begins as a wedding day becomes a countdown to confrontation. The town turns its back, the clock keeps ticking, and every moment pushes Kane closer to an unavoidable showdown. At its core, High Noon is a story of courage vs. cowardice. Justice vs. peace. Duty vs. desire. And at its heart, it’s two people's love for one another tested by impossible choices.

Begin a new life together? Or take a stand for the greater good? As time runs out, one truth remains: if you don’t stand up for what’s worth saving you risk losing it all.

It’s worth the applause

High Noon won four Academy Awards at the 1952 Oscars, and is frequently hailed as one of the greatest westerns ever made.

Billy Crudup is a four-time Tony Award nominee, winning the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance in Tom Stoppard’s The Coast of Utopia. He is also the recipient of two Primetime Emmy Awards.

Denise Gough is a two-time Olivier Award winner, taking home the Best Actress award for her break-out performance in People, Places & Things and Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for National Theatre’s epic, Angels in America opposite Andrew Garfield.

Eric Roth has been nominated six times for the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, winning for Forrest Gump. He earned a Best Picture nomination for producing Mank, and has also worked on the screenplays for Oscar-nominated films; Ali, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Please bear in mind

Gun Shots will be fired. The production is not able to guarantee the appearance of any specific actor due to illness or unforeseen circumstances. Latecomers entry and readmission cannot be guaranteed.

High Noon cast

Will Kane - Billy Crudup

Amy Fowler - Denise Gough

High Noon creatives