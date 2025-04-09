Heisenberg Tickets

This reimagining of Simon Stephen’s classic play examines human interaction and connection in a new and radical portrayal. The profound examination delves into universal themes of identity, loneliness, and the fluctuation of love. The play is guaranteed to surprise audiences, as it promises to take them on an adventure, exploring human connection with poignant intimacy and the delicate, often comical dance of connection. Don’t miss the chance to see this must-see adaption of Simon Stephen’s award-winning play. Book your tickets now.

About Heisenberg

Set against the bustling backdrop of St Pancras, Alex, a reserved 70-year-old woman, experiences an unexpected moment when Georgie impulsively plants a kiss on her. The world as she sees it changes forever.

When Georgie unexpectedly reappears at Alex’s shop, the older woman is drawn into her unpredictable world, and her once quiet, orderly existence is transformed into chaos and newfound vibrancy.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Simon Stephen’s play first opened on Off-Broadway in 2015, it went on to transfer on to Broadway with Denis Arndt , who was nominated for 2017 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for his role.

Simon Stephens play The Curious Incident Of The Dog in the Night-Time won won the Olivier Award for Best New Play 2013 and the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play. His play Pornography won the Critics' Awards for Theatre in Scotland

Heisenberg cast

Alex - Jenny Galloway

- Jenny Galloway Georgie – Faline England

Heisenberg creatives