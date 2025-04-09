Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Heisenberg Tickets at the Arcola Theatre, London

    Heisenberg

    Simon Stephen’s epic play returns to London

    Important information

    Child policy
    TBC
    Running time
    90 mins
    Performance dates
    9 April – 10 May 2025

    Next Available Performances of Heisenberg

    TODAY is 10th December 2024

    April 2025 May 2025

    Tags:

    PlayDrama TicketsContemporary TicketsLimited Run TicketsOff West End Theatre Tickets

    We use cookies