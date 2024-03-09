Harry Clarke Tickets

Following it's successful sell out runs in Los Angeles and New York, Harry Clarke, is coming to the West End this Spring. The play stars Tony and Emmy award-winning actor, Billy Crudup, who is best known for his roles in The Morning Show, Coast of Utopia, No Man’s Land, and Almost Famous.

Crudup reprises the role of Harry Clarke, well...Phillip Brugglestein in this chilling and gripping play that will have you questioning if you can trust people on their words alone. Book your tickets now for Harry Clarke at the Ambassadors Theatre.

About Harry Clarke

Harry Clarke, well Phillip Brugglestein, is being governed by his secret. The question is, how far will he go to keep it? Fascinated by a wealthy family in New York, he charms his way into their lives. But what are his motivations? And will he get what he wants? This intoxicating new play will have you at the edge of your seats as you delve into the mind of a man living a double life.

Fun Facts and Critical Acclaim

• Billy Crudup has won many awards for his role as Harry Clarke including Outer Critics Circle Award, Off-Broadway Alliance Award, Lucille Lortel Award, Drama Desk Award, and Obie Award.

• Writer, David Cale has received numerous awards for his plays including but not limited to Obie Award-winning Lillian, The History of Kisses, Palomino and A Likely Story.

The Creatives of Harry Clarke

Director - Leigh Silverman Based on the captivating play by David Cale.