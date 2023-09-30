Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Hamnet Tickets at the Garrick Theatre, London

    Hamnet

    Bear witness to the greatest untold tragedy of William Shakespeare, the death of his son.

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    30 September 2023 - 06 January 2024
    Content
    This production features loud noises and live music.

    Next Available Performances of Hamnet

    TODAY is 5th April 2023

    September 2023 October 2023 November 2023 December 2023 January 2024

    Tags:

    PlayDramaShakespeare

    We use cookies