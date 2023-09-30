Tickets for Hamnet are available now!

The Royal Shakespeare Company has confirmed that Hamnet, the hotly anticipated adaptation of the multi-award-winning Sunday Times bestseller, will be transferring to London’s West End this Autumn. The Garrick Theatre is set to host the historic heartbreaker for a 14-week run from 30 September 2023. Book your tickets today!

What is Hamnet about?

Hamnet is a moving and uncomplicated tale about marriage, family, and grief. Following the loss of their only son, renowned playwright William Shakespeare and his wife Agnes Hathaway, are thrown into emotional turmoil.

Hamnet is a universal story about family dynamics, the catastrophic effects of a child's death and the necessary reinvention needed to overcome and make peace with pain.

Maggie O’Farrell’s Hamnet

Having sold over 1.5 million copies worldwide, Hamnet is a heartbreaking story of parental grief. Maggie O’Farrell’s poignant tale of loss earned her the Women’s Prize for Fiction - the UK's most prestigious annual book award celebrating fiction written by women. The book also saw her win the Waterstones Book of the Year and winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award. In 2021, Hamnet was shortlisted for the Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction and the British Book awards ‘Fiction Book of the Year’.

The cast and creatives of Hamnet

Hamnet is adapted from Maggie O’Farrell’s novel by Lolita Chakrabarti (Life of Pi) with direction from Erica Whyman.

Madeleine Mantock (Blithe Spirit – West End) will reprise her role as Agnes Hathaway.Other cast members are to be confirmed, but the current production in Stratford-upon-Avon’s Swan Theatre stars Tom Varey (Ackley Bridge) as William Shakespeare, and Peter Wight (Vera Drake) as John/Will Kempe. They are joined by Sarah Belcher (Joan), Will Brown (Burbage/Father John), Haydn Burke (Ensemble), Ajani Cabey (Hamnet/Thomas Day) Faye Campbell (Ensemble), Frankie Hastings (Eliza), Karl Haynes (Ned), Alex Jarrett (Judith), Hannah McPake (Jude), Rose Riley (Tilly/Caterina), Elizabeth Rider (Mary), Harmony Rose-Bremner (Susanna) and Obioma Ugoala (Bartholomew).

