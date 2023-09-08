Menu
    Frank and Percy Tickets at the Other Palace, London

    Frank and Percy

    Ian McKellen and Roger Allam star in the comedy hit of the summer, Frank and Percy

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 14+
    Running time
    2 hours 15 minutes
    Performance dates
    8 September – 3 December 2023
    Access
    Signed performances: 4th October matinee and 17th November evening. Relaxed performance: 19th October evening.

