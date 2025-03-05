Farewell Mister Haffmann London tickets

Winner of four Molière Awards, one of France’s most successful and long-running plays finally makes its London premiere. Book official tickets to the highly anticipated transfer of Farewell Mister Haffmann today.

About Farewell Mister Haffmann

1942. Nazi-occupied Paris. Jewish jeweller Joseph Haffmann faces imminent danger as Jews are being rounded up across the city for deportation. Desperate, Joseph turns to his trusted employee Pierre Vigneau for help.

A Matisse painting, an art loving Nazi officer and his flamboyant wife complicate matters further for Pierre and his loved ones. With marital pressures and absurd demands pile up, an unconventional deal teeters on the edge of collapse.

Blending dark humour and suspense against the background of unprecedented times, this play shines a light on human resilience in the face of impossible choices.

Critical acclaim

‘ Jeremy Sams’s artful adaptation has characters speak in a spare but contemporary manner that makes this feel unsettlingly vivid’ - The Times

★★★★ - Daily Mail

Farewell Mister Haffmann creatives

By - Jean-Phillipe Daguerre

- Jean-Phillipe Daguerre Adapted by - Jeremy Sams

- Jeremy Sams Director - Oscar Toeman

- Oscar Toeman Producers - Keren Misgav Ristvedt and Adam Blanshay

Farewell Mister Haffmann cast

Casting to be announced.