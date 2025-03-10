Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors London tickets

Following a critically acclaimed off-Broadway run, Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, is ready to sink its teeth into London! Playing a strictly limited run at the Menier Chocolate Factory, this seriously silly adaptation is an absolute killer. Book your official tickets today!

About Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors

Bram Stoker’s horror classic gets a comic makeover in this lightning-fast gender-bending reimagining. Starring a Gen Z pansexual Count Dracula in the midst of an existential crisis, this is Dracula as you’ve never seen them before. With a cast of five switching costumes and roles at the drop of a hat, this 90-minute freewheeling send-up plays with sexuality and gender norms in the spirit of comedy legends Charles Ludlam, Monty Python and Mel Brooks – and celebrates goth, camp, and the magic of live theatre itself.

In the treacherous mountains of Transylvania, Jonathan Harker, a meek English estate agent, takes a harrowing journey to meet a new and mysterious client, who happens to be the most terrifying(ly narcissistic) monster the world has ever known: Count Dracula! When the Count sets his sights on Harker’s fiancé, the brilliant young earth scientist Lucy Westfeldt, he meets his match for the first time – as well as a slew of other colorful characters including vampire hunter Jean Van Helsing, insect connoisseur Renfield and behavioral psychiatrist Wallace Westfeldt, whose British country estate doubles as a free-range mental asylum.

It’s worth the applause

“Simple, goofy and fast” - The New York Times

“An absolutely hilarious re-imagining of the classic story” - BroadwayWorld

Co-writer and director, Gordon Greenberg, has been nominated for seven Dora Awards, winning Best Musical Production for Piaf/Dietrich.

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors Cast

Dracula - James Daly

- James Daly Lucy Westfeldt and others - Safeena Ladha

- Safeena Ladha Dr. Westfeldt and others - Dianne Pilkington

- Dianne Pilkington Jonathan Harker and others - Charlie Stemp

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors Creatives