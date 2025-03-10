Menu
    Dracula, A Comedy Of Terrors Tickets at the Menier Chocolate Factory, London

    Dracula, A Comedy Of Terrors

    The fang-tastic new comedy with bite!

    Important information

    Running time
    1hr 30mins (no interval)
    Performance dates
    8 March – 3 May 2025

    Dracula, A Comedy Of Terrors news

    Charlie Stemp, James Daly, Safeena Ladha and Dianne Pilkington to star in Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors 13/1/2025, 1pm

    PlayComedy TicketsContemporary TicketsLimited Run TicketsLGBTQ+ Interest Tickets

