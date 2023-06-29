Menu
    Dr Semmelweis Tickets at the Harold Pinter Theatre, London

    Dr Semmelweis

    Witness Dr. Semmelweis' ground-breaking discovery that shook the world of medicine

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 14+
    Running time
    2 hours 50 minutes (including a 20 minute interval)
    Performance dates
    28 June - 7 October 2023
    Content
    Contains references to suicide, and infant and maternal mortality. Viewer discretion is advised.
    Special notice

    The production is not able to guarantee the appearance of any specific actor due to illness or unforeseen circumstances.

    Access
    Audio Described Performance - Saturday 12th August @ 2.30pm. Captioned Performance - Saturday 26th August @ 2.30pm

    Next Available Performances of Dr Semmelweis

    TODAY is 19th June 2023

    Tags:

    PlayHistoryDramaSomething A Little DifferentSonia Friedman Productions

