Tickets for Dr Semmelweis at the Harold Pinter Theatre are available now!

Following a smash hit run at Bristol Old Vic, this compelling new drama is heading to the West End to show the remarkable story of one man and his life-changing discovery. Inspired by real-life events, Mark Rylance stars as the real-life 19th-century maverick doctor Ignaz Semmelweis, on a mission to save the world in Dr Semmelweis! Book your tickets today!

About Dr Semmelweis

In the face of the devastating death toll caused by childbed fever in 19th-century Vienna, bold physician Dr. Semmelweis stumbles upon a groundbreaking discovery that holds the potential to save the lives of countless new mothers. However, his revolutionary findings not only challenge the established medical practices but also implicate the very medical establishment he seeks to persuade.

As Dr. Semmelweis presents his theory and methodology to his peers, he encounters scepticism, rejection, and even doubts about his own sanity. Merely being a pioneer in his field is no longer sufficient.

Semmelweis risks ridicule and the loss of professional reputation. The stakes are high, and the outcome hangs in the balance as Dr. Semmelweis fights to bring about a paradigm shift in the medical world that will forever alter the course of maternal healthcare.

The cast and creatives of Dr Semmelweis

This powerful World Premiere is based on an original idea from Mark Rylance (Jerusalem, Wolf Hall, Bridge of Spies), developed with Writer Stephen Brown (Occupational Hazards) and Director Tom Morris (War Horse, Touching the Void).

Rylance is internationally known for his long association with Shakespeare’s Globe, and his many award-winning performances in the West End, on Broadway and on screen.

Dr Semmelweis tickets are available now!

Witness a journey through history and Dr Semmelweis’s groundbreaking contributions that forever transformed the landscape of medicine. Book your tickets now!