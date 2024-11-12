Menu
    Distant Memories of the Near Future Tickets at the Arcola Theatre, London

    Distant Memories of the Near Future

    A dystopian universe that challenges the science of love

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 16+
    Running time
    70 mins approx.
    Performance dates
    12 November - 30 November 2024
    Content
    Content Warnings: Grief.

    November 2024

