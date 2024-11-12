Distant Memories of the Near Future Tickets
Distant Memories of the Near Future, explores love in a world dominated by commercialism and consumerism. This modern retelling of a dystopian love story has been a huge success at the Edinburgh Fringe and will be at the Arcola Theatre this November for a limited run. Experience the perfect blend of science fiction and romance in this must-see play. Book your tickets today.
About Distant Memories of the Near Future
An isolated tech mogul tries to turn love into an algorithm. A jaded consumer confronts their loneliness. An astronaut is trapped in the cosmos. The intertwining love story is a one-person show complete with multimedia storytelling-theatre featuring projection, video, audio, and puppetry to tell five interweaving tales about love, technology, and artificial intelligence.
Facts and Critical Acclaim
- ★★★★★ “A tenderly striking piece of theatre… an exquisite exploration of the relationship between humanity and technology.” – Broadway World
- ★★★★★ “Unfolds like a big-hearted, incredibly smart episode of Black Mirror… an astounding multimedia love story.” – WhyNow
- FINALIST: Off-West End Awards, Best New Writing at the Edinburgh Fringe.
- Writer and actor David Head’s first play won the award for Best New Writing at the Durham Drama Festival before transferring to London.
Distant Memories of the Near Future Cast
- Writer & Performer - David Head
- Emily 1.0 & 2.0 - Jessica Munna
Distant Memories of the Near Future Creatives
- Director - Laura Killeen
- Producer - Amelia Campbell
- Photographer - Andreea Stanciu
- Graphic Designer - Liz McCleod
- Lead Video Designer - Joe Peecock
- Video Designer - Katya Shipulina