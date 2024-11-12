Distant Memories of the Near Future Tickets

Distant Memories of the Near Future, explores love in a world dominated by commercialism and consumerism. This modern retelling of a dystopian love story has been a huge success at the Edinburgh Fringe and will be at the Arcola Theatre this November for a limited run. Experience the perfect blend of science fiction and romance in this must-see play. Book your tickets today.

About Distant Memories of the Near Future

An isolated tech mogul tries to turn love into an algorithm. A jaded consumer confronts their loneliness. An astronaut is trapped in the cosmos. The intertwining love story is a one-person show complete with multimedia storytelling-theatre featuring projection, video, audio, and puppetry to tell five interweaving tales about love, technology, and artificial intelligence.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

★★★★★ “A tenderly striking piece of theatre… an exquisite exploration of the relationship between humanity and technology.” – Broadway World

★★★★★ “Unfolds like a big-hearted, incredibly smart episode of Black Mirror… an astounding multimedia love story.” – WhyNow

FINALIST: Off-West End Awards, Best New Writing at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Writer and actor David Head’s first play won the award for Best New Writing at the Durham Drama Festival before transferring to London.

Distant Memories of the Near Future Cast

Writer & Performer - David Head

- David Head Emily 1.0 & 2.0 - Jessica Munna

Distant Memories of the Near Future Creatives