    Disruption Tickets at the Park Theatre, London

    Disruption

    Andrew Stein’s gripping thriller delves into the dark side of our tech-obsessed society.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+
    Running time
    90 minutes (interval TBC)
    Performance dates
    7 July 2023 - 5 August 2023
    Special notice

    Latecomers may not be admitted.

    Access
    There will be an Audio Described performance on Wed 26 Jul at 19.30

