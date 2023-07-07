Tickets for Disruption at Park Theatre are available now!

What truly makes people happy? Andrew Stein's gripping thriller Disruption delves into the dark side of our tech-obsessed society and its unsettling impact on the human psyche. In a timely and insightful production, Stein shows the ways in which technology is shaping our world and our very selves.

About Disruption

Tech genius Nick is convinced he's cracked the code to happiness. Fresh from his triumph in Silicon Valley and a lucrative exit, he unveils his latest brainchild to his closest confidants: a revolutionary algorithm so complex that it surpasses the human mind, and guarantees to lead them through life's most significant decisions with precision and ease.

But as technology continues to permeate every facet of human existence, we're forced to ask ourselves: do machines know us better than we know ourselves? And if they do, should we blindly follow their guidance? These are the thought-provoking questions raised by Disruption.

The Creatives of Disruption

Disruption is written by Andrew Stein and is Directed by Hersh Ellis (Rain, Zoe Save The World), with movement direction by Leanne Pinder, set and costume design by Zoë Hurwitz, lighting design by Robbie Butler and many more!

With every aspect of human life documented with data and disrupted by technology, could a computer tell us what will make us truly happy?