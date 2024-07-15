Death of England: Michael Tickets

Following acclaimed seasons at the National Theatre, Clint Dyer and Roy Williams’ extraordinary series of three interconnected plays are back. Watch one of the three plays as a standalone experience or discover the connections between two or three of the plays as Michael (Death of England: Michael), Delroy (Death of England: Delroy), Denise and Carly (Death of England: Closing Time) navigate the joys and challenges of what it means to be British in 2024. Playing for a strictly limited run at @sohoplace, discover the Death of England, and book your tickets today

About Death of England: Michael

The three performances are all linked as they delve into the confrontations faced with being British in 2024, and the self-dilemmas faced about identity and race. Michael follows a man as he battles through the loss of his father, while his family is in crisis. Michael has to navigate through the feelings of loss and anger as he tackles the meaning of life and the state he then has to deal with the real truth by the man and the world he thought he knew so well. When it gets to the point of the funeral, Michael, unannounced and unprepared, decides to say what is on his mind.

Fun Facts and Critical Acclaim

Thomas Coombes has won an award for Off West End For Best Male Performance in the Barbarians

Clint Dyer directed Get Up Stand Up, which received four 2022 Olivier Award nominations

Roy Williams’ received an OBE for Services to Drama in the 2008 Birthday Honours List

About Death of England: Michael cast

Michael - Thomas Coombes

About Death of England: Michael creatives

Playwright and Director - Clint Dyer and Roy Williams