Death of England: Delroy London tickets

Following acclaimed seasons at the National Theatre, Clint Dyer and Roy Williams’ extraordinary series of three interconnected plays are back. Watch one of the three plays as a standalone experience or discover the connections between two or three of the plays as Michael (Death of England: Michael), Delroy (Death of England: Delroy), Denise and Carly (Death of England: Closing Time) navigate the joys and challenges of what it means to be British in 2024. Playing for a strictly limited run at @sohoplace, discover the Death of England, and book your tickets today!

What is Death of England: Delroy about?

Exhilarating, profoundly moving, funny but furious, and deeply theatrical, Death of England: Delroy is the searing story of a Black working-class man searching for truth and confronting his relationship with Britain.

Unapologetically upwardly mobile and working as a bailiff, Delroy’s life spirals out of control on one surreal day as he races to get to the hospital where his girlfriend Carly is about to give birth.

Facts and critical acclaim

‘A furious, funny shout of a play. Urgent and timely’ – Evening Standard

‘Brash and brilliant theatre’ - The Guardian

‘A blistering solo show’ – Variety

Death of England: Delroy cast

Delroy - Paapa Essiedu

Death of England: Delroy creatives

Playwright and Director - Clint Dyer and Roy Williams