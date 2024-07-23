Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Death of England: Delroy Tickets at the @sohoplace, London

    Death of England: Delroy

    A Black working-class man searches for truth and confronts his relationship with Britain.

    Important information

    Running time
    1hr 30mins
    Performance dates
    27 July - 28 September 2024

    Next Available Performances of Death of England: Delroy

    TODAY is 17th May 2024

    July 2024 August 2024 September 2024

    Tags:

    PlayHot TicketsDrama TicketsContemporary TicketsLimited Run TicketsSomething A Little Different TicketsDeath of England

    We use cookies