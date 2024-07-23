Death of England: Delroy London tickets
Following acclaimed seasons at the National Theatre, Clint Dyer and Roy Williams’ extraordinary series of three interconnected plays are back. Watch one of the three plays as a standalone experience or discover the connections between two or three of the plays as Michael (Death of England: Michael), Delroy (Death of England: Delroy), Denise and Carly (Death of England: Closing Time) navigate the joys and challenges of what it means to be British in 2024. Playing for a strictly limited run at @sohoplace, discover the Death of England, and book your tickets today!
What is Death of England: Delroy about?
Exhilarating, profoundly moving, funny but furious, and deeply theatrical, Death of England: Delroy is the searing story of a Black working-class man searching for truth and confronting his relationship with Britain.
Unapologetically upwardly mobile and working as a bailiff, Delroy’s life spirals out of control on one surreal day as he races to get to the hospital where his girlfriend Carly is about to give birth.
Facts and critical acclaim
- ‘A furious, funny shout of a play. Urgent and timely’ – Evening Standard
- ‘Brash and brilliant theatre’ - The Guardian
- ‘A blistering solo show’ – Variety
Death of England: Delroy cast
Delroy - Paapa Essiedu
Death of England: Delroy creatives
Playwright and Director - Clint Dyer and Roy Williams