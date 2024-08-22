Death of England: Closing Time London tickets

Following acclaimed seasons at the National Theatre, Clint Dyer and Roy Williams’ extraordinary series of three interconnected plays are back. Watch one of the three plays as a standalone experience or discover the connections between two or three of the plays as Michael (Death of England: Michael), Delroy (Death of England: Delroy), Denise and Carly (Death of England: Closing Time) navigate the joys and challenges of what it means to be British in 2024. Playing for a strictly limited run at @sohoplace, discover the Death of England, and book your tickets today!

What is Death of England: Closing Time about?

Exhilarating, profoundly moving, funny but furious, and deeply theatrical, Death of England: Closing Time follows a mother and daughter-in law who grieve the loss of the family shop.

Their dreams destroyed, Denise and Carly are left to pick up the pieces of their relatives’ mistakes.

This thought-provoking drama explores family dynamics, race, colonialism and cancel culture, and highlights the fact that there are always two sides to every story…

Facts and critical acclaim

‘Fierce and moving’ – The Observer

‘Riotous comedy with a serious sting’ – The Guardian

‘Uniquely brilliant’ – The Evening Standard

Death of England: Closing Time cast

Denise – Sharon Duncan-Brewster

Carly - Erin Doherty

Death of England: Closing Time creatives

Playwright and Director - Clint Dyer and Roy Williams