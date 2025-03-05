Dear Martin Tickets
Dear Martin, a dark psychological comedy, is coming to the Arcola Theatre for a limited run. The play examines relationships, redemption, and the cost of love. This thought-provoking and profound production will leave audiences questioning the price of love and human connection. Don’t miss this uniquely funny production. Book your tickets now.
About Dear Martin
Dave, a long-suffering husband, is stuck in a rut in his marriage when he discovers that his wife has been exchanging erotic letters with Martin, a psychopath in a high-security hospital. When Dave finally gathers the courage to confront him, Martin proposes a bargain: he will help Dave reignite his marriage if Dave helps convince Martin’s psychiatrist that he’s actually made a friend.
Facts and critical acclaim
- Writer, Madeline Brettingham was nominated for the Funny Women Awards 2020, her credits include Frankie Boyle’s New World Order and That Mitchell and Webb Look.
- Director, Wiebke Green's awards include Offie Best Production (plays), and Standing Ovations finalist for Best Production and Best Director.
Dear Martin creatives
- Writer - Madeleine Brettingham
- Director - Wiebke Green
- Lighting Designer - Kit Hinchcliffe
Dear Martin cast
Casting to be announced.