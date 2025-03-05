Dear Martin Tickets

Dear Martin, a dark psychological comedy, is coming to the Arcola Theatre for a limited run. The play examines relationships, redemption, and the cost of love. This thought-provoking and profound production will leave audiences questioning the price of love and human connection. Don’t miss this uniquely funny production. Book your tickets now.

About Dear Martin

Dave, a long-suffering husband, is stuck in a rut in his marriage when he discovers that his wife has been exchanging erotic letters with Martin, a psychopath in a high-security hospital. When Dave finally gathers the courage to confront him, Martin proposes a bargain: he will help Dave reignite his marriage if Dave helps convince Martin’s psychiatrist that he’s actually made a friend.

Facts and critical acclaim

Writer, Madeline Brettingham was nominated for the Funny Women Awards 2020, her credits include Frankie Boyle’s New World Order and That Mitchell and Webb Look.

Dear Martin creatives

Writer - Madeleine Brettingham

Director - Wiebke Green

Lighting Designer - Kit Hinchcliffe

Dear Martin cast

