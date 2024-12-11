Cyrano London Tickets

This new adaptation of the tale of Cyrano de Bergerac, based on the legendary romantic play by Edmond Rostand, is returning to London this Christmas for a limited run. With genders flipped, this new retelling tells the story of chivalry and wit, bravery and love. Don’t miss the chance to see this epic love story at the Park Theatre. Book your tickets now!

About Cyrano

Cyrano is filled with wit and charm, intriguing everyone she meets with the power of her words. She is a known wordsmith and works twice as hard and runs twice as fast as the pretty boys, because she’s deeply ashamed of something about herself. Then enters Roxanne: brilliant and beautiful, with a penchant for poetry and a way with words, just like Cyrano. However, Roxanne only has eyes for Yan: hot, manly Yan, all brawn and no brains. Yan is dumbstruck around Roxanne, probably shy, right? Until suddenly he starts saying the most amazing things. But it’s not Yan writing these perfect love scenes, it’s Cyrano…

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Cyrano is heavily fictionalised auto-biography of writers, Edmond Rostand’s life.

The hugely successful play has been adapted for ballet, operas and most recently a blockbuster film starring Peter Dinklage.

Cyrano Creatives

Director – Victoria Gray

Cyrano Cast

Casting to be announced.