Cymbeline Tickets

Shakespeare’s tragic love story, Cymbeline, is being performed by candlelight at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse. Playing for a stricltly limited season, Cymbeline delves into themes of deception, seduction, and reconciliation. Acclaimed director Jen Tang is making her global directorial debut, adapting the play and exploring themes of female leadership and nature versus nurture. This thought-provoking and powerful play is returning to the stage for the first time in 10 years. Book your tickets now to witness this compelling production.

About Cymbeline

The play follows Queen Cymbeline, who rules over Ancient Britain. When her daughter Imogen secretly marries Posthumus, the Queen decides to banish Posthumus to Rome. While in Rome, Posthumus makes a bet on his wife’s faithfulness, leading to further deception, lies, and revenge. This gamble ends in regret, and as Rome prepares for war, Imogen strives to bring peace and reconciliation by bridging her two worlds.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Cymbeline is thought to be the last of Shakespeare’s plays.

It is thought the character of Cymbeline is loosely based on the Celtic King Cunobeline, who ruled part of Essex and Kent in approximately AD 10 to 42.

Cymbeline creatives

Director: Jen Tang

Cymbeline cast

Casting to be announced.