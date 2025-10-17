Crocodile Fever London tickets

Exploring the depths of sisterhood with Crocodile Fever. A huge hit at the Edinburgh Fringe, the darkly comic play transfers to the Arcola for a strictly limited run. Book your official tickets today.

About Crocodile Fever

This riotous new comedy unfolds in a Northern Irish farmhouse, where a storm is quietly brewing. One sister is devout, the other’s a disaster and the 1980s are in full swing.

As old wounds resurface, the two must overcome their differences to confront the past. Combining big laughs, bigger chaos, and nostalgic 80s anthems, this is a sharp satirical play but it won’t end with a happily ever after.

It’s worth the applause

★★★★★ “This play is a bloody masterpiece in every sense, the dialogue pinging around the space, laughter dying in your throat.” – British Theatre

★★★★★ “Touching, disturbing...a well-crafted narrative of sisterhood, patriarchy.” – The Skinny

★★★★ “Co-opts Tarantino-esque violence and magical-realist fantasy for ferociously feminist ends.” – The Guardian

★★★★ “Family revenge with plenty of bite.” – The Times

★★★★ “Gleefully dark and gory comedy.” – The Stage

Crocodile Fever cast

**Meghan Tyler **– Fianna

Rachael Rooney – Alannah

– Alannah Stephen Kennedy – Da

– Da James Pedley-Holden – British Soldier

Crocodile Fever creatives