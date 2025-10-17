Menu
    Crocodile Fever Tickets at the Arcola Theatre, London

    Crocodile Fever

    A dark and twisted love letter to sisterhood.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for 16+
    Running time
    1 hour 30 minutes
    Performance dates
    17 October - 22 November 2025
    Content
    Strong language References to domestic and sexual abuse Graphic violence Use of imitation firearms Abundant fake blood and gore Simulated excessive alcohol consumption Sound effects of firearms and explosives
    Access
    Captioned Performance: 1 November 2025 at 3.30pm

    Next Available Performances of Crocodile Fever

    TODAY is 9th September 2025

    October 2025 November 2025

