    Clive Tickets at the Arcola Theatre, London

    Clive

    An insightful and moving look into life after the pandemic.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    1hr
    Performance dates
    30 July – 23 August 2025
    Content
    Bullying and intimidation Homophobia and use of homophobic slurs References to institutionalisation, mental health crises, and death

