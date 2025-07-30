Clive London Tickets

Set in the seemingly ordinary world of Thomas, this powerful new play by Olivier and BAFTA Award-winning playwright Michael Wynne is a must-see. A heartfelt and thought-provoking exploration of life in a post-pandemic world, the story offers a moving and deeply insightful portrait of one man's journey through uncertainty and change. Don't miss your chance to experience this emotionally resonant production at the Arcola Theatre for a limited run. Book your tickets today.

About Clive

The story follows Thomas, confined within the four walls of his flat and spending his days staring at a screen, otherwise known as working from home. At first, he appears to have adjusted well, maintaining control over his routine and finding comfort in an unusual confidant, Clive, a towering cactus. But as the pressures of isolation mount and long-buried truths begin to surface, Thomas’s carefully ordered life slowly starts to unravel.

It’s Worth the Applause

Written by Olivier Award-winning playwright Michael Wynne, who received Best New Comedy for The Priory.

Starring award-nominated actor Paul Keating as Thomas, best known for earning his first Olivier nomination in the title role of Pete Townshend’s musical Tommy.

Cast

Thomas – Paul Keating

Creatives