A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong London tickets

Get ready for a festive theatrical treat as the Cornley Amateur Drama Society returns with their unique take on Charles Dickens' timeless classic, A Christmas Carol. From Mischief Theatre, the creators of The Play That Goes Wrong, this production promises to put the bah ha ha in bah humbug! Book your official tickets to A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong today!

About A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong

The Cornley Drama Society is determined to stage A Christmas Carol. In theory, it’s a heartwarming tale of redemption. In practice, it’s a ticking time bomb of collapsing sets, forgotten lines, and special effects that are more "catastrophe" than "Christmas magic." Will Scrooge learn the error of his ways? Or will the Ghost of Christmas Past end up trapped in a malfunctioning harness for the entire second act?

In true Mischief Theatre fashion, expect a series of hilarious blunders, missed cues, and theatrical calamities that turn this classic story into a comedic spectacle. Will Scrooge find redemption amidst the chaos? Who knows? That’s half the fun. Experience the festive mayhem to find out!

It’s worth the applause

Mischief Theatre’s first hit, and longest running comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong, started life as a small, low-budget production in a London pub (The Old Red Lion) before gaining momentum and transferring to the West End. It went on to win an Olivier Award for Best New Comedy in 2015!

Mischief productions have been performed in over 30 countries, including America, Australia, Japan, and Germany.

They’ve Taken Over the TV! – Mischief Theatre expanded into television with shows like The Goes Wrong Show, A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong, and Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong creatives

Book - Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields

A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong cast

A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong cast to be announced.