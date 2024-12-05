Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book London Tickets

Following a critically-acclaimed UK tour, the musical adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s beloved children’s story, Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book, comes to London’s West End! Playing a strictly limited run at the Trafalgar Theatre this festive season, book your official tickets to the ultimate page to stage adaptation now!

About Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book

Charlie loves reading. Especially books about pirates. But his sister hates it – it’s boring! Can Charlie convince her that reading is fun? Perhaps if she reads a book about a pirate, who is reading a book about Goldilocks, who is reading a book about a knight…

Come and delve into a range of books with Charlie Cook, brought to life with puppetry and enchanting songs and perhaps you will be able to help his sister discover the wonderful world inside a book…

It’s Worth the Applause

★★★★ 'A charming musical' WhatsOnStage

★★★★ 'Intimate yes ambitious children's show about the joy of reading with exquisite and playful puppets' The Stage

★★★★ 'Filled with music, dance and wonderfully creative puppet magic' Time Well Spent Magazine

Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book Creatives