Born With Teeth London tickets

Ncuti Gatwa and Edward Bluemel star in the West End premiere of Liz Duffy Adams’ Born With Teeth. Playing a strictly limited 11-week season at the Wyndham’s Theatre, book your official tickets today!

About Born With Teeth

Winter, 1591. England is a tinderbox of religious persecution, political unrest, and whispered treason. In a shadowy backroom of a London pub, two of the country’s most brilliant—and dangerous—young writers are brought together in secret: Christopher Marlowe, the bold, reckless, and state-employed playwright-spy, and William Shakespeare, the ambitious newcomer with everything to prove.

Over the course of three covert meetings, these literary titans circle each other in a volatile mix of rivalry, flirtation, and creative fervor. With only a table between them, their words become weapons and seductions, as they test boundaries—personal, political, and poetic. As their connection deepens, so does the danger. With spies on every corner and betrayal only ever a heartbeat away, their union—professional and otherwise—could either make their legends... or cost them their lives.

A gripping two-hander pulsing with wit, tension, and erotic undercurrents, Born With Teeth imagines the combustible alchemy of genius, desire, and fear in a time when every word could be your last.

Facts and critical acclaim

Born With Teeth was awarded the 2021 Edgerton Foundation New Play Award and won the Houston Theater Awards 2022 Best Play/Production, Best New Play, and Best Actors.

Ncuti Gatwa won seven awards for his breakthrough performance as Eric in Sex Education, including an RTS, BAFTA Scotland and National Comedy Award. He is currently the 15th Doctor in Doctor Who.

Edward Bluemel starred in countless smash-hit series, including; Killing Eve, Sex Education, My Lady Jane and We Might Regret This.

Liz Duffy Adams is the recipient of the 2012 Women of Achievement award from the Women's Project Theater, the 2010 Lily Award for Playwriting, the 2008 Weston Playhouse Music-Theatre award, and the 2006 NYFA award.

Born With Teeth cast

Christopher Marlowe - Ncuti Gatwa

- Ncuti Gatwa William Shakespeare - Edward Bluemel

Born with Teeth creatives