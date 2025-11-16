Beginners Please Presents 'Romeo & Juliet' London tickets

Young performers directly affected by knife crime are given a powerful voice on a West End stage in Beginners Please Presents 'Romeo & Juliet.' Playing at Trafalgar Theatre for one night only, book your official tickets now!

About Beginners Please Presents 'Romeo & Juliet'

Beginners Please launches its inaugural season with a bold new take on William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet. Set on the streets of modern-day London, this timeless tale of love and rivalry unfolds in a city where the Borough of Verona’s youth are at war.

Blending Shakespeare’s original text with a gritty, contemporary setting, Romeo & Juliet explores family conflict, forbidden love, and violence on the streets - themes as urgent and heartbreaking today as they were in 1597.

It’s worth the applause