Beginners Please Presents 'Romeo & Juliet' London tickets
Young performers directly affected by knife crime are given a powerful voice on a West End stage in Beginners Please Presents 'Romeo & Juliet.' Playing at Trafalgar Theatre for one night only, book your official tickets now!
About Beginners Please Presents 'Romeo & Juliet'
Beginners Please launches its inaugural season with a bold new take on William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet. Set on the streets of modern-day London, this timeless tale of love and rivalry unfolds in a city where the Borough of Verona’s youth are at war.
Blending Shakespeare’s original text with a gritty, contemporary setting, Romeo & Juliet explores family conflict, forbidden love, and violence on the streets - themes as urgent and heartbreaking today as they were in 1597.
It’s worth the applause
- Beginners Please is Trafalgar Theatre’s first community outreach programme. Along with their love of performing, their amateur actors have their own experiences with knife crime and are bringing their own truths to the stage.
- Beginners Please tackle an issue that every Londoner is aware of, knife crime. The aim of the programme is not only to bring awareness to important issues to audiences, but to make sure the voices telling the stories are authentic