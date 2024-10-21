Barcelona London tickets

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) and Álvaro Morte (Money Heist) make their West End debuts in Bess Wohl's explosive new play Barcelona. Playing a strictly limited run at the Duke of York’s, book your official tickets today.

What is Barcelona about?

Late night in Barcelona. An American tourist goes home with a handsome Spaniard. What begins as a carefree, one-night stand becomes an invitation to danger, as the personal and political catastrophically intertwine.

Equal parts funny, sexy and surprising, Barcelona is a seductive thriller that will keep audiences guessing - exploring the fantasy of who we pretend to be, versus the truth of who we are.

It’s worth the applause!

Golden Globe nominee, Lily Collins is the producer and star of Emily in Paris. The Season 3 opener of the cult Netflix show landed in the Top 10 charts in 93 countries, making it the biggest premiere in the platform's history.

Álvaro Morte has won 5 prestigious Best Lead Actor awards for his performance as The Professor in Money Heist.

Writer, Bess Wohl, received a Tony nomination for her play Grand Horizons

Director Lynette Linton was voted one of Marie Claire magazine’s ‘Future Shapers’ and one of the Evening Standard’s Most Influential Londoners. The Olivier nominee is the recipient of an Evening Standard and Black British Theatre awards, and is a member of The Stage 100 list.

Barcelona cast

Lily Collins

Álvaro Morte

Barcelona creatives

Main creatives