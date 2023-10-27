Tickets for Backstairs Billy are available now!

Now that’s history! Don’t miss out on the hilarious new comedy Backstairs Billy from Marcelo Dos Santos, presented by the Michael Grandage company. In a royal affair like no other, Backstairs Billy examines a crucial period during the 50-year friendship between the Queen Mother and her devoted butler Willian ‘Billy’ Tallon during a time of political and social chaos. Tickets for Backstairs Billy at The Duke of York’s Theatre are available now, book your tickets today, your majesty!

The story of Backstairs Billy

The year is 1979. The champagne is flowing and The Queen Mother's lively receptions are in full swing inside the opulence of Clarence House! William "Billy" Tallon, the guardian of the royal corgis and a devoted assistant to Her Majesty, is in charge of the proceedings.

Beyond the lavish walls, strikes have gripped a nation that is falling apart. Britain is on the verge of changing seismically under Margaret Thatcher, and as these two contrasting worlds are on course for collision, a whirlwind of consequences are about to unfold...

The cast and creatives of Backstairs Billy

Michael Grandage (Frozen, Orlando, A Midsummer Night's Dream and many more) directs Penelope Wilton (Ever Decreasing Circles, Downton Abbey, The Borrowers) as the Queen Mother and Luke Evans (Immortals, The Raven, Beauty and The Beast) as Billy, with further casting yet to be announced.

Backstairs Billy tickets are available now!

Book your royal appointment to see Penelope Wilton and Luke Evans shine in Michael Grandage’s highly-anticipated new comedy. Don’t miss out on Backstairs Billy, it’s one for the history books! Book your tickets now!