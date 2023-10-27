Menu
    Backstairs Billy Tickets at the Duke of Yorks Theatre, London

    Backstairs Billy

    Penelope Wilton and Luke Evans star in Michael Grandage's new comedy Backstairs Billy!

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    27 October 2023 - 27 January 2024
    Access
    Captioned: 23 November. Audio Described: 29 November. BSL: To be confirmed.

    Next Available Performances of Backstairs Billy

    TODAY is 28th July 2023

    October 2023 November 2023 December 2023 January 2024

