Autumn London tickets

Adapted from Ali Smith’s Booker-Prize shortlisted novel, you’ll fall in love with Autumn! The unlikely love story plays a strictly limited season at the Park Theatre, book your official tickets today.

What is Autumn about?

Summer 2016. Britain has voted to leave the European Union, Elisabeth has returned home to the village she grew up in, and her elderly former next-door neighbour Daniel won’t wake up. New fences are going up, the library is closed, and her mother keeps talking about the latest antiques show on TV.

Elsewhere, the sleeping Daniel Gluck dreams – of his long-lost little sister, of Christine Keeler; of art, poetry and music.

As the divides between people become ever starker, can we turn over a new leaf and rebuild connections?

Facts and Critical Acclaim

★★★★★ ‘Significant, beautifully written.’ - The New Current on Foam by Harry McDonald (Nominated for a Stage Debut Award 2024).

(Nominated for a Stage Debut Award 2024). ★★★★ ‘Has the great distinction of feeling true’ - The Stage on Andromeda directed by Charlotte Vickers .

. Autumn was named by The New York Times as one of the 10 Best Books of 2017.

Autumn Creatives