Asi Wind’s Incredibly Human Tickets

Asi Wind's mind-blowing new show, Incredibly Human, is making its UK debut at the Underbelly Boulevard this autumn. This cutting-edge performance transcends the boundaries of magic and promises to leave you in awe. Expect mystery, mind-reading, and plenty of jaw-dropping moments. Book your tickets now!

About Asi Wind

Asi Wind, formerly a long-time collaborator of David Blaine, has become a global sensation. His appearance on Penn & Teller: Fool Us has garnered over 16 million views on YouTube, making it one of the most-watched performances in the show’s history. Additionally, his magic has astounded Whoopi Goldberg and Kelly Clarkson. You can expect a night to remember in his newest show, Incredibly Human. Don’t just watch the magic—become a part of it.

Facts and Critical Acclaim