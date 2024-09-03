Asi Wind’s Incredibly Human Tickets
Asi Wind's mind-blowing new show, Incredibly Human, is making its UK debut at the Underbelly Boulevard this autumn. This cutting-edge performance transcends the boundaries of magic and promises to leave you in awe. Expect mystery, mind-reading, and plenty of jaw-dropping moments. Book your tickets now!
About Asi Wind
Asi Wind, formerly a long-time collaborator of David Blaine, has become a global sensation. His appearance on Penn & Teller: Fool Us has garnered over 16 million views on YouTube, making it one of the most-watched performances in the show’s history. Additionally, his magic has astounded Whoopi Goldberg and Kelly Clarkson. You can expect a night to remember in his newest show, Incredibly Human. Don’t just watch the magic—become a part of it.
Facts and Critical Acclaim
- Asi Wind was crowned the 2022 Magician of the Year by the Academy of Magical Arts.
- The magician has been awarded with much critical acclaim “One of the great magicians of our time” - The New York Times. “Gobsmacking. Mystifying. Spectacular” - The Wall Street Journal. “Dazzling. Astonishing”. - New Yorker