Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    As You Like It Tickets at the @sohoplace, London

    As You Like It

    An imaginative retelling of Shakespeare's As You Like It comes to the Barbican

    20 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    6 December 2022 - 28 January 2023.
    Access
    Audio Described Saturday 21st January 2023 @ 2:30pm.

    As You Like It Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (20 customer reviews)

    customer

    8 January 20

    The theatre was much too hot where I was sitting; I had trouble keeping awake. The production was a bit too "experimental". That's fine for native English speakers, but for others it can be confusing.

    Miss K A Siipilehto

    8 January 20

    Touch of old and new. Liked the interaction between the audience.

    Next Available Performances of As You Like It

    TODAY is 27th October 2022

    December 2022 January 2023

    As You Like It news

    Beat the rush; West End Black Friday deals to help you save! 26/11/2019, 3.45pm
    RSC brings 3 Shakespeares to The Barbican for 2019/20 season 25/6/2019, 11.50am

    Tags:

    Play - DramaClassicsCheap Theatre TicketsTop ShowsHot TicketsDramaShakespeareBest Of BritishMatinee WednesdaysMatinee ThursdaysMatinee SaturdayBritish ClassicRoyal Shakespeare Company

    We use cookies