Enter the world of William Shakespeare's timeless tale of love, As You Like It, this winter, travel into the Forest of Arden and discover what it truly means to be in love.

About As You Like It

In the mythical Forest of Arden, a world of transformation awaits.

When the daughter of a duke Rosalind is banished by her own sinister uncle, she heads for the Forest of Arden alongside her closest friend Celia. In search of her father, she enters the forest disguised as a man., where along her journey, she catches the attention of fellow outcast Orlando. As the pair grow closer and closer, the story progresses in a chaotic yet hilarious fusion of a fool in tartan, a cross-dressing heroine and slapstick satire, with Rosalind making the decision to teach Orlando the ultimate lesson of love.

The cast of As You Like It

As You Like It stars the brilliant Leah Harvey (Foundation, The Wonderful World of Dissocia) as Rosalind. Rose Ayling-Ellis (EastEnders, Strictly Come Dancing) will make her West End debut as Celia. Alfred Enoch (Harry Potter, Red) as Orlando and Martha Plimpton (The Good Wife, Sweat) in the role of Jaques. Further casting will be announced in due course.

The creatives of As You Like It

As You Like It is written by William Shakespeare and is directed by the acclaimed, award-winning British director Josie Rourke. The play’s design is by Rob Jones, with lighting by Howard Harrison, sound by John Leonard and music by Michael Bruce.

Watch as the rules of romance and identity and thrown aside in this reimagined version of Shakespeare's classic.