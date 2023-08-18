Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    As You Like It Tickets at the Shakespeare's Globe, London

    As You Like It

    Celebrate transformation, love and community this summer with Shakespeare's As You Like It

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    18 August - 29 October 2023.
    Special notice

    PLEASE NOTE: This is a roofless (open air) theatre. Performances go ahead in all conditions so dress for the weather!

    Access
    Audio Described Performances, Wednesday 13th September, 2:00 PM. Captioned Performances, Friday 15th September 7:30 PM and Wednesday 25th October, 2:00 PM. Signed Performances Saturday 23rd September, 2:00 PM and Wednesday 25th October, 2:00 PM. Relaxed Performances Thursday 28th September, 2:00 PM.

    Next Available Performances of As You Like It

    TODAY is 7th February 2023

    August 2023

    Tags:

    PlayComedyClassicsShakespeareShakespeare's Globe Theatre

    We use cookies