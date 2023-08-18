Tickets for As You Like It at The Globe Theatre are available now!

The classic and beloved comedy by literary genius William Shakespeare returns to the Globe Theatre for another trip into the Forest of Arden, a place where misperceived identities and love merge together.

About As You Like It

The Forest of Arden, a place of shelter, love and pure chaos. Along the trails, you’ll find Orlando writing hopeless poetry and hanging it from branches, Rosalind and Celia who are on the run from Rosalind's treacherous uncle and Oliver, who sees visions of strange animals.

Follow our protagonists into the forest as we prepare for an epic and transformational adventure, where love beats at the heart of it all. Unwavering family love, the unexpected love of strangers, the intense love that comes with regret and the ruthless love of our adversaries, as Shakespeare reminds us - love comes in many forms and is ‘merely a madness’… Who knows what or who may be discovered in the wonderful Forest of Arden.

As You Like It at The Globe Theatre

The Shakespeare’s Globe production of As You Like It is directed by Ellen McDougall and is written by William Shakespeare. As You Like It will be performed from 18 August through October 29. Ellen McDougall was the Artistic Director of the Gate Theatre from 2017 to 2022, her theatre credits include Effigies of Wickedness (Songs banned by the Nazis), Dear Elizabeth, The Unknown Island, Idomeneus, Our Town The Wolves, Othello, Aladdin, Cinderella, The Rolling Stone, The Remains of Maisie Duggan, The Glass Menagerie and many more hit productions!

Casting for As You Like It is yet to be announced.

