As Long As We Are Breathing Tickets

Diane Samuel’s new play, As Long As We Are Breathing, is making its world premiere at the Arcola Theatre for a limited run. Based on the real life of Miriam Freedman, this gripping story follows Miriam from her childhood through to her life during the Holocaust and beyond. It is an emotional and touching play that combines video footage, live music, and physical theatre to create an intimate reflection of Miriam’s life. Don’t miss this new play that delves into the repercussions of the tragedy and horror of the Holocaust. Book your tickets now.

About As Long As We Are Breathing

This moving piece reflects on Miriam’s childhood experience of living in danger, hiding with some of her family in Slovakia during the Holocaust, and charts her journey to London in adulthood, where she discovered yoga and meditation, which enabled her to face and begin processing the depths of her trauma and grief. Delve within to contemplate Miriam’s loss and her search for healing, peace, and forgiveness in a shared theatrical experience.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Diane Samuels’ previous work includes The Kindertransport, for which she won the Verity Bargate and Meyer-Whitworth Awards.

Samuel’s other work includes 3 Sisters on Hope Street (with Tracy-Ann Oberman) at the Liverpool Everyman and Hampstead Theatre.

As Long As We Are Breathing Creatives

Writer - Diane Samuels

- Diane Samuels Director - Ben Caplan

- Ben Caplan Producer - Sarah Lawrie

As Long As We Are Breathing Cast

Casting to be announced.