Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    As Long As We Are Breathing Tickets at the Arcola Theatre, London

    As Long As We Are Breathing

    A moving and reflective portrayal of the true-life story of Miriam Freedman

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    90 mins
    Performance dates
    29 January – 1 March 2025
    Content
    Content Warnings: Themes of conflict, persecution, loss and explicit references to The Holocaust.
    Access
    All performances are relaxed.

    Next Available Performances of As Long As We Are Breathing

    TODAY is 10th December 2024

    January 2025 February 2025 March 2025

    Tags:

    PlayDrama TicketsLimited Run TicketsOff West End Theatre Tickets

    We use cookies