Arcadia London tickets

Tom Stoppard’s masterpiece is brought thrillingly to life by acclaimed director Carrie Cracknell. Playing a strictly limited run at the Old Vic, book your official tickets to Arcadia today!

About Arcadia

Brilliant minds. Burning hearts. The timeless struggle between chaos and order.

A country house is home to geniuses in Tom Stoppard’s witty, moving, and flirtatious play. In the early 19th century, a teenage prodigy uncovers the mathematics of the universe while the adults around her battle to keep desire beneath the surface. In the present day, modern scholars return to that same house, unravelling its secrets as they search for truth, proof, and perhaps love.

It’s worth the applause

Arcadia won the Olivier Award for Best New Play in 1993, and went on to win the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, and a Tony Award for Best Play.

Tom Stoppard is one of the most internationally performed dramatists of his generation, and is the recipient of an Oscar, Olivier Award and 5 Tony’s. He was given a knighthood for his contribution to theatre in 1997.

In 2008, The Daily Telegraph ranked him number 11 in their list of the "100 most powerful people in British culture.

Arcadia creatives

Writer - Tom Stoppard

- Tom Stoppard Director - Carrie Cracknell

- Carrie Cracknell Set - Alex Eales

- Alex Eales Costume - Suzanne Cave

- Suzanne Cave Lighting - Guy Hoare

- Guy Hoare Sound - Donato Wharton

- Donato Wharton Movement - Ira Mandela Siobhan

- Ira Mandela Siobhan Composer - Stuart Earl

