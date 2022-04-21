Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Another America Tickets at the Park Theatre, London

    Another America

    Another America at the Park Theatre for 30 performances only!

    Important information

    Child policy
    14+
    Running time
    2hr 15min (inc interval)
    Performance dates
    6 - 30 April 2022
    Special notice

    Latecomers will not be admitted. Please arrive to the theatre in good time.

    Please bring a face covering which you are required to wear at all times inside the venue, except for when drinking (for as briefly as possible).

    Be prepared for changes in temperature: To keep a good flow of air through the building we will be using our air conditioning system to full effect, which may make the building and the auditorium colder than usual. Please bring extra layers as required.

    Access
    There will be a Captioned performance on Thursday 14 April at 19.45

    Next Available Performances of Another America

    TODAY is 21st April 2022

    April 2022

    Tags:

    Play

    We use cookies