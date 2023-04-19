Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Animal Tickets at the Park Theatre, London

    Animal

    In Animal David is gay, disabled and profoundly horny, but he just wants to get laid!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 16+.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    19 April – 20 May 2023
    Access
    Captioned: 5 May 7.30pm. Audio described: 12 May 7.30pm (with touch tour at 6.30pm).

    Next Available Performances of Animal

    TODAY is 5th January 2023

    April 2023 May 2023

    Tags:

    PlayComedyDramaContemporaryLGBT Gay FriendlyEducational

    We use cookies