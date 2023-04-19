Tickets for Animal are available now!

Our intrinsic human needs pave the way for our destiny, but for some, the road travelled isn’t easy. This heartbreaking tale is one of humanity and hope, illustrated through the desires of one man who is determined to break down personal and social barriers. Book your tickets for Animal today at Park Theatre!

About Animal

Society isn’t so accommodating for a disabled gay man, that David knows. What do you do when you can’t feed or bathe yourself…and all you want to do is get laid? A lack of resources means that David has little to no experience in the dating world, nevertheless, he is determined to succeed in his sexual and romantic desires. Armed with an impressive IQ and a set of nudes (taken by someone else) David embarks on a thrilling and uncertain conquest of sexual freedom. Can he navigate the battlegrounds of casual dating and one-night stands when he relies on 24/7 care and when all he has ever known is rejection?

Join David on this hilariously heartfelt journey as he transcends his identity and expectations. There’ll be many challenges to face, buckets of tears shed and an awe-inspiring message to remember.

The creatives of Animal

Animal is brought to you by Jon Bradfield and Josh Hepple. John Bradfield is the co-writer of Above The Stag Theatre’s critically-adored series of queer adult pantomimes, including Dick Whittington - A New Dick in Town and Missing Alice for the BBC and Old Vic. Josh Hepple is a prominent activist with cerebral palsy. He is a journalist for The Guardian and Huffington Post, a proponent of equality training and an excellent theatre reviewer.

For its inspirational themes and innovative story-telling, Animal won the inaugural Through The Mill Prize and was shortlisted in the top five for the Papatango Prize out of more than 1,500 entries. Watch this true-to-life story at Park Theatre by booking your tickets for Animal today!