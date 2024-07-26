Amaze Tickets

Master magician Jamie Allan is returning to the UK after seven years with his critically acclaimed show, Amaze. This evening of spectacular illusions, groundbreaking techniques, and state-of-the-art technology promises to astonish audiences and leave them in a trance. Don’t miss this entertaining night of magnetism and enchantment. Book your tickets now!

About Amaze

Amaze is a revolutionary experience in the world of illusion. With Allan’s signature blend of state-of-the-art technology and timeless conjuring techniques, Amaze does more than just showcase magic, it places it directly into the hands of the audience - inviting attendees to not only witness, but also partake in the wonder.

Known the world over as an innovator of magic and groundbreaking hi-tech magician, Allan has sold millions of dollars in tickets worldwide and smashed box office records. He pushes the envelope even further with Amaze, crafting a truly unique experience.

Facts and critical acclaim

Jamie Allan was the original technology magician, first debuting his Imagic creation on ITV in 1995

Jamie Allan previously won ITV prime time show The Next Great Magician.

Amaze Cast

Jamie Allan

Amaze Creatives

Co-creator & Star - Jamie Allan

Co-creator & Composer - Tommy Bond

Director - Jonathan Goodwin

Producer - Corey Ross

General Manager - Jessica Johnston

Executive Producer - Steve Sterling

Creative Consultant - Harry De Cruz

Company Stage Manager - Natalia Love

Senior Creative Designer - Clare Nordbruch

The Believer - Joe Wenborne