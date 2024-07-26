Amaze Tickets
Master magician Jamie Allan is returning to the UK after seven years with his critically acclaimed show, Amaze. This evening of spectacular illusions, groundbreaking techniques, and state-of-the-art technology promises to astonish audiences and leave them in a trance. Don’t miss this entertaining night of magnetism and enchantment. Book your tickets now!
About Amaze
Amaze is a revolutionary experience in the world of illusion. With Allan’s signature blend of state-of-the-art technology and timeless conjuring techniques, Amaze does more than just showcase magic, it places it directly into the hands of the audience - inviting attendees to not only witness, but also partake in the wonder.
Known the world over as an innovator of magic and groundbreaking hi-tech magician, Allan has sold millions of dollars in tickets worldwide and smashed box office records. He pushes the envelope even further with Amaze, crafting a truly unique experience.
Facts and critical acclaim
- Jamie Allan was the original technology magician, first debuting his Imagic creation on ITV in 1995
- Jamie Allan previously won ITV prime time show The Next Great Magician.
Amaze Cast
Jamie Allan
Amaze Creatives
Co-creator & Star - Jamie Allan
Co-creator & Composer - Tommy Bond
Director - Jonathan Goodwin
Producer - Corey Ross
General Manager - Jessica Johnston
Executive Producer - Steve Sterling
Creative Consultant - Harry De Cruz
Company Stage Manager - Natalia Love
Senior Creative Designer - Clare Nordbruch
The Believer - Joe Wenborne