Shakespeare’s thrilling play, All’s Well That Ends Well, comes to the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse this winter for a limited run. Filled with game-playing, cheating, and deception, in which only one player can win. Don’t miss the calculated and trickery games play out on stage. Book your tickets now to witness this captivating and twisted play.

About All’s Well That Ends Well

‘Love all, trust a few, do wrong to none’

Relief ensues as the King, who is dying, is saved by Helen when she cures his illness. The King thanks her by offering her the chance to marry any man of her choosing. Rejected by the man she’s always loved, Helen sets out to win him over by any means necessary.

When it comes to love, where do you draw the line?

Facts and Critical Acclaim

The play was based on a story in Boccaccio’s 'Decameron'

The year the play was released has never been up for debate, with the date ranging between 1598 and 1608.

All’s Well That Ends Well creatives

Director – Chelsea Walker

Chelsea Walker Book - William Shakespeare

All’s Well That Ends Well cast

Casting to be announced.