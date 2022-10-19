Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    A Single Man Tickets at the Park Theatre, London

    A Single Man

    Christopher Isherwood's novel comes to the stage.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 16+.
    Running time
    1 hour 30 minutes
    Performance dates
    19 October- 26 November 2022
    Content
    Contains themes of grief, loss and themes of a sexual nature.
    Special notice

    PLEASE NOTE: Latecomers may not be admitted.

    Access
    There will be an Audio Described performance on Saturday 12 November at 15.00 with a Touch Tour at 14.00.

    Next Available Performances of A Single Man

    TODAY is 19th May 2022

    October 2022 November 2022

    Tags:

    Play

    We use cookies