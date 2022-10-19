A Single Man tickets are now available

A Single Man the play

It’s 1962 in the LA suburbs of California and George is living through one more day in his life. George struggles with grieving the tragic and unexpected death of Jim, his long time partner. The college professor is middle-aged, gay, and an Englishman so he’s a true outsider in every sense.

George is haunted by the spectre of his past life and love and cannot find a way to make himself move forward. We join him on his journey through a rather ordinary day, but a day that, for George, turns out to be like no other.

Moving and sexy, A Single Man is a darkly humourous study of grief, love and loneliness that has been given a wry and compassionate retelling through Simon Reade’s stage adaptation.

A Single Man history

This 1964 novel was written by Christopher Isherwood. Isherwood penned the celebrated Goodbye to Berlin, the semi-autobiographical book that would go on to be the inspiration for Cabaret. A Single Man was featured in The Guardian’s ‘100 Best Novels Written in English’ and has been widely acclaimed throughout the years. In 2009 the novel was adapted into a film of the same name starring Colin Firth and Julianne Moore and directed by fashion designer Tom Ford.

