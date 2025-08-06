A Man For All Seasons London tickets

Starring Martin Shaw and following a record-breaking UK tour, Theatre Royal Bath’s highly acclaimed production of Robert Bolt’s classic A Man For All Seasons transfers to London’s Harold Pinter Theatre for thirty eight performances only. Book your official tickets today!

About A Man For All Seasons

The greatest, most powerful and dangerous figures who shaped English history are brought vividly to life in Robert Bolt’s award-winning play.

Sir Thomas More – scholar, ambassador, Lord Chancellor and friend to King Henry VIII. Above all, he is a man of integrity, loved by the common people and his own family. When Henry demands a divorce from Catherine of Aragon, clearing the way for him to marry Anne Boleyn, the staunchly Catholic Thomas is forced to choose between his loyalty and his own conscience, committing an incredible act of defiance for which he eventually pays the ultimate price...

Facts and critical acclaim

‘A cracking story of human courage’ - Mail on Sunday

‘Martin Shaw excels in Robert Bolt's timeless classic’ - Observer

‘Robert Bolt's play dazzles’ - Daily Mail

and Martin Shaw reunite following the acclaimed West End transfer of Hobson’s Choice. Martin Shaw is known to millions for his television roles in Judge John Deed, Inspector George Gently and The Professionals.

A Man For All Seasons cast

Sir Thomas More - Martin Shaw

A Man For All Seasons creatives