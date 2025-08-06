Menu
    A Man For All Seasons Tickets at the Harold Pinter Theatre, London

    A Man For All Seasons

    Martin Shaw stars in this critically acclaimed West End transfer

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 11+
    Running time
    2hrs 40mins
    Performance dates
    6 August - 6 September 2025

