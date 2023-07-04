Tickets for A Little Life at London's Savoy Theatre are available now!

Get ready to be swept away by the emotional power of A Little Life, the stage adaptation of Hanya Yanagihara's bestselling novel. This devastating and empowering portrayal of trauma, survival and love takes audiences on a raw and courageous journey through the lives of four friends, as they confront the brutal realities of the world around them.

With evocative language and powerful themes, A Little Life invites viewers to confront the depths of their own emotions in this heart-wrenching and uplifting ride. Don't miss your chance to experience this unforgettable story as it transfers to Savoy Theatre in London, following a smashing sell-out run at the Harold Pinter Theatre - book your tickets today!

The story of A Little Life

A Little Life follows the intertwined lives of four friends in New York City, Jude, Willem, Malcolm and JB with Jude at the centre - a brilliant but haunted lawyer grappling with a traumatic past. As the group navigates adulthood, Jude's secrets, along with addiction, pride and ambition threaten to unravel everything, as his friends wonder if they can truly understand his suffering.

James Norton and the cast of A Little Life

James Norton will star in A Little Life as Jude St. Francis, Norton is an English actor who has gained prominence for his work in film, television, and stage productions. Norton has appeared in various TV shows and films, including his breakthrough role in Happy Valley and other roles in Grantchester, McMafia, and Little Women. The cast also includes Omari Douglas (It’s A Sin, Constellations) as JB, Luke Thompson (Bridgerton, Hamlet) as Willem, and Zach Wyatt (The Witcher, I and You) as Malcolm.

The cast will be complete by Elliot Cowan (The Crown, 2:22 A Ghost Story), Zubin Varla (Tammy Faye, Equus), Nathalie Armin (Force Majeure, The Doctor) and Emilio Doorgasingh (Best of Enemies, The Kite Runner).

The creatives of A Little Life

This upcoming production of A Little Life, based on Hanya Yanagihara's novel of the same name, will be directed by Ivo van Hove, the visionary director behind acclaimed productions such as Network and A View From The Bridge.

Book A Little Life tickets at The Savoy Theatre!

A Little Life is a captivating and moving play that explores the intricacies of human relationships, the resiliency of the human spirit in the face of trauma and the unbreakable bonds of friendship - making it an essential addition to any theatre lovers' watch list. Book your tickets today!