Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    9 Circles Tickets at the Park Theatre, London

    9 Circles

    the European premiere of this taut psychological thriller.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is for ages 16+
    Running time
    1hr 30min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    29 June - 23 July 2022
    Access
    There will be an Audio Described performance on Friday 15 July at 19.45 with a Touch Tour at 18.45

    Next Available Performances of 9 Circles

    TODAY is 17th May 2022

    June 2022 July 2022

    Tags:

    Play

    We use cookies