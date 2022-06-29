Tickets for 9 Circles at London’s Park Theatre

Inspired by real events this psychological thriller makes its European premiere at London’s Park Theatre. 9 Circles plays an extremely limited run, so be sure to book your tickets early.

This tense thriller attempts to pull justice out of the collision between morality and empathy. A hellish journey into the quandries, contradictions and hypocrisies of war dantesque descent into the conundrums, contradictions and hypocrisies of war as seen through the eyes of a repatriated US Army Private who is now alleged to be a war criminal.

How can we expect to train a soldier to be a cold-blooded killing machine and still hold on to the vestiges of their humanity. What happens when the ties holding that delicate balance break in the midst of war? How can we look back from safety and judge those who have killed for our freedoms? Do our traditional civilian moral codes apply, can we use the same standards for a soldier engaged in mortal combat?

9 Circles cast and creatives

9 Circles stars David Calvitto, Joshua Collins and Samara Neely-Cohen. Calvitto has appeared in the West End run and UK tour of 12 Angry Men. His other theatre credits include The Shawshank Redemption, The Odd Couple, The Christians and The Event. Collins previous theatre credits include Richard III, The Great Divide, and The Events and Bully Boy. He previously appeared in the Off-Broadway run of 9 Circles. Neely-Cohen has previously appeared in the Los Angeles Opera, Los Angeles Shakespeare Festival, New York Stage and Film, Santa Fe Theatre Festival, Theatre Workshop of Nantucket, the Weathervane Theatre, and Dorset Theatre Festival.

9 Circles was written by Bill Cain, who is an American playwright and Jesuit priest. Cain is the multiple award winning writer of House of Cards and Bloodline. The show is directed by Olivier Award-winner Guy Masterson. Masterson’s West End transfer of The Shark is Brokem won the Olivier award for Best New Comedy. His previous works include Morecambe, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and The Odd Couple. The show features sound design by Jack Arnold.

9 Circles comes to London’s Park Theatre for a limited one month run. You will not want to miss this taut psychological thriller. Book tickets now, whilst availability lasts!