    The 39 Steps Tickets at the Trafalgar Theatre, London

    The 39 Steps

    Alfred Hitchcock’s suspenseful thriller makes it’s return to the West End.

    This production is suitable for ages 7+
    To be confirmed
    16 August - 28 September 2024
    The 39 Steps Customer Reviews

    Suzanne Eades

    11 July 15

    It is a fun show in a perfect venue.

    Alina Dykman

    21 June 15

    The play was fun and well-done. Great fun for our teenager and under-10 kid as well.

    The 39 Steps news

    Multi-Award Winning The 39 Steps To Close After 9 Years In West End 18/6/2015, 2.36pm
    Discount Play Tickets 29/1/2015, 4.15pm
    The 39 Steps Grosses More Than £20 Million as it Celebrates its Sixth Birthday in the West End 8/10/2012, 11.43am
    The 39 Steps - from page, to screen, to stage 17/7/2012, 4.16pm

