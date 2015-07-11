The 39 Steps Tickets

The classic comedy thriller, The 39 Steps, has been captivating audiences throughout the UK during its successful tour. Now, it's making its highly-anticipated return to London's West End. Based on Alfred Hitchcock's thrilling blockbuster hit, the show has kept audiences on the edge of their seats in 39 countries, including a triumphant run on Broadway. Don't miss the chance to see this exhilarating comedy live on stage. Book your tickets now!

##

History of The 39 Steps

The highly regarded film director Alfred Hitchcock adapted The 39 Steps for the big screen based on the book by John Buchanan. Starring Robert Donat and Madeline Carroll, the film received high praise and won numerous awards. Later, the film was adapted into a stage play with a comedic twist by Patrick Barlow, with the decision to perform the show with only four actors, playing multiple roles. The play debuted at the West Yorkshire Playhouse on June 17, 2005, and in London at the Tricycle Theatre on August 10, 2006, where it received 5-star reviews. The riotous play is now returning for a strictly limited run.

##

About The 39 Steps

The comedy thriller follows the adventures of the protagonist, Richard Hannay, as he gets caught up in some riotous trouble. Along his adventures, he encounters dastardly murders, double-crossing secret agents, and, of course, devastatingly beautiful women - all with a stiff upper lip and a moustache, one might add.

This innovative and gripping comedy thriller showcases four fearless actors portraying 139 roles in a fast-paced 100-minute performance

##

Facts and Critical Acclaim