    1984 Tickets at the Hackney Town Hall, London

    1984

    Big Brother is always watching... in the world of 1984!

    86 customer reviews

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 14+.
    Running time
    1 hour 15 minutes (no interval).
    Performance dates
    19 October - 26 November 2023
    Content
    This production includes depictions of torture and contains violence, loud noises, strobe and flashing lights.
    Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

    Patrycja Skowronska

    30 October 16

    I was wondering how the adaptation of the book would turn out on stage and it exceeded my expectations. Especially, the use of sound and light effects was very powerful in conveying the message.

    Marja

    28 October 16

    Intriguing and fascinating!

