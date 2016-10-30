Big Brother is always watching! Tickets for 1984 are available now!

This October, London’s Hackney Town Hall becomes the Ministry of Truth for an extremely limited run with an immersive staging of 1984, the genre-defying story by George Orwell that has been taking the world by storm since the 1940s. Take your seat and immerse yourself into the story of 1984. Book your 1984 tickets in London today!

About George Orwell’s 1984

George Orwell’s 1984, published in 1948, is one of the most influential novels in recent history, with its chilling depiction of perpetual war, pervasive government surveillance and incessant public mind control. It has become our ideas, and Orwell’s fiction is often said to be our reality. Now 1984 returns to the stage.

About 1984 at Hackney Town Hall, London

Welcome to The Ministry of Truth.

We are living in an era of extensive surveillance where every action and utterance is closely examined. Even our private thoughts are subject to investigation, making it crucial to exercise caution. In this time of constant tracking and observation, George Orwell's dystopian vision is more closely aligned with reality than ever before

“Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.”

