Visiting Hackney Town Hall Hackney Town Hall in London ============================ Hackney Town Hall offers sumptuous art deco grandeur in the heart of Hackney… A stones throw away from London Fields and Hackney Central Stations this award winning venue boasts five separate wedding, event and meeting spaces all offering a mixture of period features, natural day light and striking architecture. About Hackney Town Hall ------------------------ Hackney Town Hall is one of London’s finest examples of civic art deco architecture. Originally designed by Lanchester & Lodge and opened in 1937, today the Grade II Listed building is still a focus of community life in Hackney. This working town hall, now in its 82nd year, houses the original Assembly Hall which conveniently offers its own private entrance with two beautiful curved staircases leading guests to the elegant event space. After a recent improvement works the original 1930s building has been brought into the 21st century and now features two state of the art glass roofed atrium, giving you the sense being outside no matter the weather. The original wood panelled Council Chamber and Committee Rooms with their imposing grandiose chandeliers are the perfect setting for stand alone ceremonies. Read more