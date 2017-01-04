Potted Panto tickets are now on sale for The Apollo Theatre!

Potted Panto is a pantomime that is second to none, with 70 ludicrous minutes of classic tales, all mashed together into one incredible display. The Olivier Award-nominated production returns for four weeks only at The Apollo Theatre London, to make sure that you don’t miss out, book your tickets today!

Potted Panto combines seven stories into one

Potted Panto has a bit of everything for everyone. Whether you feel like helping Cinderella find her one true love, or rubbing Alladin’s lamp three times to be granted three wishes, the possibilities seem endless. Maybe you are contemplating a stroll across the golden streets of Dick Whittington’s London, or giving sleeping beauty a nudge to wake her from her all-year-long slumber. The good news is that you can do it all and more with the ingenious storytelling of Potted Panto. Whether you’re an adult seeking nostalgia, or a child seeing a story come to life for the first time, you’re sure to be in for a festive treat.

Potted Panto cast and creative team

Casting for Potted Panto is completed by: Daniel Clarkson, Jefferson Turner, Liam Jeavons, Kevin Yates, Charlotte Payne and Jacob Jackson. Accompanied by the cast are the creatives behind the scenes: Authors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, and Author and Director Simon Scullion.

Potted Panto tickets are now on sale!

To enjoy the ultimate festive treat and see seven of your favourite shows all in one, book tickets for Potted Panto at The Apollo Theatre!