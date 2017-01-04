Menu
    Potted Panto Tickets at the Apollo Theatre, London

    Potted Panto

    Potted Panto makes a highly anticipated return to the The Apollo Theatre in London!

    9 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 6+
    Running time
    1hr 10min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    Saturday 17 December 2022 – Sunday 8 January 2023.

    Potted Panto Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (9 customer reviews)

    Sally Ryan

    4 January 17

    This was a brilliant show. Very funny. 7 of us aged from 13 to 83 years went to see it and we all enjoyed it. Want to see the other 'Potted' shows now.

    MR R PORTER

    28 December 16

    Very funny and well put together

    Potted Panto 2021 cast announced! 14/10/2021, 12pm
    Potted Panto returns to the Garrick Theatre for socially distanced run this Christmas! 6/10/2020, 5.05pm

