Starring Drag Race UK Winner Ginger Johnson, TuckShop make their highly anticipated return to the West End with their fourth all drag panto. Oh, yes they are! Hook your official ticket to Peter Pan - The Drag Panto today! The croc is ticking...

About Peter Pan - The Drag Panto

Forget everything you thought you knew about Neverland with this childishly unabashed two-fingered, all-drag, salute to the classic tale of the boy that wouldn’t grow up. Same, tbh.

Join Peter as he humps his ‘orrible little way around Neverland with Wendy, John and Michael in a constant battle with the villainous moral crusader, Captain Hook!

It’s Worth the Applause

The panto stars Drag Race UK legends Ginger Johnson , Kitty Scott-Claus , Cheryl Hole , and Kate Butch in addition to TikTok and viral sensation Bailey J Mills and Drag King phenomenon Richard Energy .

- Gay Times on TuckShop's Dick Whittington - The Drag Panto.

‘Naughty, fun and full of sass’ - OperationLiveTheatre on TuckShop’s Sleeping Beauty - The Drag Panto.

Peter Pan - The Drag Panto Cast

Hook - Ginger Johnson

- Ginger Johnson The Darlings - Kitty Scott-Claus, Cheryl Hole and Kate Butch

- Kitty Scott-Claus, Cheryl Hole and Kate Butch Tinkerbell - Bailey J Mills

- Bailey J Mills Smee - Yshee Black

- Yshee Black Mermaid - Mahatma Khandi

- Mahatma Khandi Villager No.4 - Ophelia Love

- Ophelia Love Peter - Richard Energy

