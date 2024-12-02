Peter Pan - The Drag Panto London Tickets
Starring Drag Race UK Winner Ginger Johnson, TuckShop make their highly anticipated return to the West End with their fourth all drag panto. Oh, yes they are! Hook your official ticket to Peter Pan - The Drag Panto today! The croc is ticking...
About Peter Pan - The Drag Panto
Forget everything you thought you knew about Neverland with this childishly unabashed two-fingered, all-drag, salute to the classic tale of the boy that wouldn’t grow up. Same, tbh.
Join Peter as he humps his ‘orrible little way around Neverland with Wendy, John and Michael in a constant battle with the villainous moral crusader, Captain Hook!
It’s Worth the Applause
- The panto stars Drag Race UK legends Ginger Johnson, Kitty Scott-Claus, Cheryl Hole, and Kate Butch in addition to TikTok and viral sensation Bailey J Mills and Drag King phenomenon Richard Energy.
- ‘If you’re looking for a panto to put you in the festive spirit, look no further’ - Gay Times on TuckShop’s Dick Whittington - The Drag Panto.
- ‘Naughty, fun and full of sass’ - OperationLiveTheatre on TuckShop’s Sleeping Beauty - The Drag Panto.
Peter Pan - The Drag Panto Cast
- Hook - Ginger Johnson
- The Darlings - Kitty Scott-Claus, Cheryl Hole and Kate Butch
- Tinkerbell - Bailey J Mills
- Smee - Yshee Black
- Mermaid - Mahatma Khandi
- Villager No.4 - Ophelia Love
- Peter - Richard Energy
Peter Pan - The Drag Panto Creatives