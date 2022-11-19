Mother Goose the pantomime tickets now available for this festive season!

Mother Goose is a tale as old as time, first created in 1902 for Hackney Empire regular Dan Leno, the pantomime has been delighting audiences for decades with its tongue-in-cheek script and its explosive music. Mother Goose returns this festive period to celebrate an extraordinary 120 years. Tickets for this comedy genius pantomime are available to book now!

Mother Goose’s life turns upside down

This rags to riches tale begins with one poor woman who befriends a not so ordinary magical goose. Mother Goose soon discovers that her new companion can lay golden eggs, however, as her wealth grows, so do her other impossible expectations. Soon enough, she discovers that a golden egg isn’t all it's cracked up to be.

The reinventing of this classic story is everything that an audience would want from a pantomime. With eccentric and brilliant characters, epic costumes and design, masterfully-crafted live music and even audience participation.

Award-winning Clive Rowe to star as Mother Goose

Olivier award-winning comedian Clive Rowe will star as the hilarious Mother Goose.

Rowe said: “I’m incredibly proud, in Hackney Empire’s 120th birthday year, to be directing and playing Mother Goose, which was first created for music hall legend Dan Leno 120 years ago. They are big shoes to fill but I will do my very best to make the walls shake with the love and laughter we’ve come to expect from Hackney’s pantomime.” Full casting and creatives are yet to be announced.

